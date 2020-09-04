Ticker
Ireland to propose two commission candidates 'soon'
By EUobserver
Ireland will put forward two nominees for the EU Commission to consider as a replacement for Phil Hogan as the country's representative on the EU executive, following the trade commissioner's resignation last week, Reuters reported. EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen requested Ireland to nominate both a female and male candidate. Prime minister Micheal Martin said Thursday that a decision would be made on nominees "very quickly."