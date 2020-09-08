By EUobserver

Masked men snatched the leading Belarusian opposition figure, Maria Kolesnikova, from the street in the centre of the capital, Minsk, on Monday and drove her away in a minivan, the Guardian writes. Kolesnikova was one of the campaign leaders of the opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the election, triggering daily protests. The EU has stated the elections results are not valid.