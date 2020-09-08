Tuesday

8th Sep 2020

Ticker

Belarusian opposition figure kidnapped in Minsk

By

Masked men snatched the leading Belarusian opposition figure, Maria Kolesnikova, from the street in the centre of the capital, Minsk, on Monday and drove her away in a minivan, the Guardian writes. Kolesnikova was one of the campaign leaders of the opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the election, triggering daily protests. The EU has stated the elections results are not valid.

Amnesty demands criminal probe into Malta's push-backs

Amnesty International is demanding a criminal investigation into the treatment of migrants and refugees by Malta. The demand comes on the back of a report by the NGO that details the island state's efforts to stem migrant arrivals.

EU warns London over undermining Brexit agreement

While a new internal market bill reported to "override" the legal force of the Brexit withdrawal agreement on critical issues, the UK government also set a surprise 15 October deadline to agree a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Feature

Beyond Salvini: the rise of Eurosceptic Giorgia Meloni

There is only one woman among Italy's most-powerful politicians: Giorgia Meloni, 43, president of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), an ultra-conservative party allied with Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Forward Italy).

