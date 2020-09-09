Ticker
Covid-19 vaccine firms pledge 'scientific integrity'
By EUobserver
Nine Covid-19 vaccine manufactures on Tuesday committed to "uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and appeals of the first vaccines," Reuters reported. The companies include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi, which are currently negotiating with the European Commission. The commitment follows global concerns about safety and liability rules being skipped in the rush to find a vaccine.