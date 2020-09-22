By EUobserver

There was "minimal" chance of Russia agreeing to extend a nuclear arms treaty, called New Start, beyond 2020, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian state media Monday. "We cannot talk in this manner," he said after the US urged a quick deal before American elections November. New Start limits stockpiles of "strategic" warheads, designed for intercontinental warfare. Russia and the US also recently abandoned a short-range weapons treaty.