Ticker
Seven countries found MidEast energy forum, without Turkey
By EUobserver
Energy ministers from Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Italy signed on Tuesday the charter of a new Middle East energy forum that will promote natural gas exports from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe and other markets, Ekathimerini writes. "The East Mediterranean Gas Forum, [...] is in fact becoming a real international organisation," said Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz. Turkey has not been invited.