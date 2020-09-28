Ticker
Macron increases pressure on Lebanon's politicians
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday accused Lebanon's leaders of a "collective betrayal" after talks to assemble a cabinet collapsed, Deutsche Welle reports. Political parties have been trying to form a government after the deadly explosion in August, but prime minister designate, Mustafa Adib, stepped down because of lack of progress. "I am ashamed of Lebanon's political leaders," Macron told a news conference in Paris.