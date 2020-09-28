Monday

28th Sep 2020

Ticker

Macron increases pressure on Lebanon's politicians

By

French president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday accused Lebanon's leaders of a "collective betrayal" after talks to assemble a cabinet collapsed, Deutsche Welle reports. Political parties have been trying to form a government after the deadly explosion in August, but prime minister designate, Mustafa Adib, stepped down because of lack of progress. "I am ashamed of Lebanon's political leaders," Macron told a news conference in Paris.

Analysis

Between the lines, Europe's new Moria unfolds

A new five-day screening of migrants at Europe's external borders is meant to expedite people into either 'asylum' or 'return' tracks. The time-limit is wishful thinking and one that could leave people stranded in make-shift camps or even ghettos.

Opinion

Now's the time to give QMV a chance in EU foreign policy

The loudest applause from MEPs during Ursula von der Leyen's State of the Union speech came for her call to move to Qualified Majority Voting (QMV) in foreign policy - at least on human rights and sanctions implementation.

Opinion

European hiccups on the way to West Africa

The EU is expected to soon, perhaps this week, to release its renewed Sahel strategy, which was in dire need of a revamp and which will no doubt reflect some of the words of foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

