Tuesday

29th Sep 2020

Ticker

Covid-19 hit Roma community hard, report finds

By

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) has found the Covid-19 pandemic worsened Roma and Travellers' poverty and discrimination. The FRA report revealed these communities faced stricter lockdown as precautionary measures, many Roma and Travellers lost their income, the overcrowded households and lack of sanitation increased their health risks, and distance-learning was difficult without internet access. The European Commission will present a Roma inclusion strategy next month.

Coronavirus

EU tries to avoid lockdowns as global death toll reaches 1m

Several member states are putting forward restrictive Covid-19-related measures to try to control the surge of numbers of coronavirus cases, trying to avoid a second lockdown. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached one million.

Analysis

'Sponsored returns' may shuffle failed asylum seekers around EU

The European Commission is banking on cooperation and coordination among EU states to help makes its new migration and asylum pact viable. But its plan is already being greeted with suspicion by more hardline anti-migrant countries like Austria and Hungary.

German wins election to be mayor of Romania's third city

Dominic Fritz, the newly-elected mayor of Romania's Timisoara, holds no Romanian citizenship and no Romanian passport. In fact, he was born and raised in the Black Forest region of Germany, and lived in Berlin until 2019.

