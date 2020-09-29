Ticker
Covid-19 hit Roma community hard, report finds
By EUobserver
The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) has found the Covid-19 pandemic worsened Roma and Travellers' poverty and discrimination. The FRA report revealed these communities faced stricter lockdown as precautionary measures, many Roma and Travellers lost their income, the overcrowded households and lack of sanitation increased their health risks, and distance-learning was difficult without internet access. The European Commission will present a Roma inclusion strategy next month.