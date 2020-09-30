By EUobserver

Poland's health minister Adam Niedzielski on Tuesday ruled out a nationwide lockdown, although he announced a curfew on bars and restaurants in the areas most-affected by the coronavirus, Reuters reported. There would also be a limited number of people who can attend leisure events, such as weddings, and the wearing of face masks will be obligatory outdoors in hard-hit regions. Poland is currently reporting about 1,300 daily cases.