Ticker
Czechs appeal to EU commission over Poland's illegal mining
By EUobserver
The Czech Republic's foreign affairs ministry filed a complaint to the European Commission against Poland on Wednesday to stop the re-licence of operations at the Turow lignite mine. Environmental groups welcomed the decision, urging the EU executive to act since the mine expansion violates four EU environmental directives. The commission has now three months to react to the complaint before the Czech government can take Poland to court in January.