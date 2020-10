By EUobserver

The German Federal Statistical Office revealed on Thursday that immigration decreased in the first half of the year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the first six months of 2020, 529,000 people moved to Germany - representing a drop of 29 percent year-on-year. From March to May, when Germany was under lockdown, the number of immigrants dropped by 42 percent. Meanwhile, emigration from Germany also decreased during the same period.