Ticker
EU seals €720m deal to connect Baltic energy grid with Poland
By EUobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday a €720m deal to connect the Baltic states' energy grid with Poland, reducing energy dependence on Russia. The upcoming offshore energy strategy is expected to bring electricity from renewables to all countries around the Baltic Sea. Poland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia this week signed a declaration to accelerate the offshore wind capacities in the Baltic Sea.