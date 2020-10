By EUobserver

A disciplinary board is to waive the immunity of a government-critical Polish judge, Igor Tuleya, Monday in what judges' association Iustitia called a "gross violation" of an EU court inunction, last September, saying the board should be suspended due to its politicised nature. The case was to "show other judges what happens to them when they would rule in ways that ... may not suit the ruling party," Iustitia said.