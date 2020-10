By EUobserver

The EU will impose sanctions on Russia over its alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny as soon as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague confirms German evidence of the crime, German foreign minister Heiko Maas has said. "There will be a clear answer from the EU ... I am convinced that there will be no avoiding sanctions," Maas told the t-online.de news agency Saturday.