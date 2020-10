By EUobserver

There were 1,069 cases of far-right extremism reported among members of German military and 377 cases in its civilian law enforcement agencies in the past three years, according to a report by Germany's domestic intelligence service, the BfV, Tuesday. The real number was likely to be much higher, the BfV noted, adding that even a small group of radicalised officers posed "a significant danger for the state and for society".