By EUobserver

The World Bank said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic may push 150 million people into extreme poverty by the end of 2021, Reuters reported. According to bank president David Malpass, this would mean "a serious setback to development progress and poverty reduction". Meanwhile, the estimated 8.4-percent extreme poverty rate recorded in 2019 had been expected to drop to 7.5 percent by 2021 - until the coronavirus pandemic.