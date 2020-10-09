Ticker
Spain calls state of emergency to force Madrid lockdown
By EUobserver
The Spanish government invoked a two-week state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid, after weeks of tension with the regional government of the capital, El País reported. Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez previously urged the regional government chief, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, to impose restrictions to limit the movement of citizens in Europe's worst Covid-19 hotspot - after a Madrid court had struck down the measures.