Friday

9th Oct 2020

Ticker

Spain calls state of emergency to force Madrid lockdown

By

The Spanish government invoked a two-week state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid, after weeks of tension with the regional government of the capital, El País reported. Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez previously urged the regional government chief, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, to impose restrictions to limit the movement of citizens in Europe's worst Covid-19 hotspot - after a Madrid court had struck down the measures.

EU budget talks suspended in fight for new funds

MEPs are requesting additional, new funding of €39bn for 15 EU programs. The German presidency argues that budget ceilings, agreed by EU leaders at a marathon summit in July, will be impossible to change without a new leaders' meeting.

EU seeks political accord on migration this year

The German EU presidency is striving to sort a political agreement on the migration and asylum pact before the end of the year. In reality, it means two months when factoring Christmas holidays.

Concerned UK lawmakers push for faster Huawei 5G ban

A crossparty group of British MPs urged the government to consider removing Huawei from the country's 5G networks as soon as 2025 saying there is "clear evidence of collusion" between Huawei and the Chinese state.

Opinion

Shock of Covid-19 is catalyst to invest in mental health

According to the World Health Organisation, poor mental health claims the lives of 140,000 people per year by suicide in the European region. Their lives could be saved if mental health care and support were properly funded.

Court verdict sees sun set on Greece's Golden Dawn

While the leaders of Greece's Golden Dawn facing lengthy jail terms, the atmosphere remains tense in Athens and some other parts of Greece. Depending on the exact sentencing, further clashes between anarchist-leftists and remnants of the extreme-right may ensue.

News in Brief

  2. Brother of EU Council president Michel tests positive
  3. China officially joins WHO global vaccine initiative
  4. Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed
  5. Belgian fishermen had 'eternal' UK rights
  6. Group of MEPs demand ban on cages for farmed animals
  7. Two Belgian regional governments in quarantine
  8. Madrid court overturns coronavirus measure

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  2. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  5. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland

