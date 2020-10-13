Ticker
England announces three-tier Covid-19 system
By EUobserver
UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday a three-tier system aimed at avoiding a patchwork of complicated and confusing coronavirus rules across England, Reuters reported. Restrictions include shutting pubs, bars, gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and adult gaming centres in areas deemed "very high" alert level. "We must act to save lives," Johnson told MPs, who now have to agree the proposal. Scotland and Wales have devolved administrations.