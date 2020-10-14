By EUobserver

Chinese authorities have tried to stop a French museum from referring to medieval ethnic Mongol leader Genghis Khan in an exhibition on Chinese history. The Château des Ducs de Bretagne museum in Nantes, France, was doing the exhibit together with a Chinese museum. And China's attitude amounted to "censorship" and "biased rewriting of Mongol culture in favour of a new national narrative", the French museum said, after suspending the installation.