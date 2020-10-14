By EUobserver

Russia was guilty of a cyber-attack on Norway's parliament in August, the country's foreign minister Eriksen Soreide said on Tuesday. "Based on the information available to the government it is our assessment that Russia stood behind this activity", she said. Russia denied wrongdoing. The attack on what Soreide called Norway's "most important democratic institution" comes after similar accusations of a Russian cyber-sting on the German parliament in 2015.