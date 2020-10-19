Monday

19th Oct 2020

Ticker

Turkish Cypriots elect nationalist president

By

Ersin Tatar, a right-wing nationalist, has won elections in the unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, with 52 percent in Sunday's vote, in a result that risked raising tension. "We deserve our sovereignty", Tatar said, rejecting prospects for reunification with EU member Cyprus. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who congratulated Tatar, earlier gave him a boost by reopening a no-man's-land beach in Cyprus ahead of the vote, infuriating Nicosia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Spain's Sanchez in storm over judicial appointments bill

Spain's socialist-led coalition has proposed changing how members of the country's top judicial body, the General Council of the Judiciary, are appointed - triggering a political and judicial storm about the independence, and drawing 'double standards' complaints from Poland.

Investigation

Violating promises and law, von der Leyen tests patience

Under EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, transparency was supposed to be a "guiding principle". Instead, the European Commission is asking Kafkaesque questions in response to an access to documents request, and failing to meet its legal deadline.

Agenda

Brexit and EU budget in spotlight This WEEK

Tense post-Brexit talks in London, and EU budget and rule-of-law negotiations in Brussels, will continue this week, as EU countries battle the second wave of Covid-19.

Opinion

A ghost town haunts the future of Cyprus

One ghost town symbolises Cyprus' plight. Varosha, a Greek-Cypriot city in the occupied district of Famagusta on the east coast, has been cordoned off by the Turkish military since 1974. This is why I never saw my mother's home before.

News in Brief

  1. Belgium installs curfew, closes restaurants and bars
  2. Ireland, on behalf of EU, to probe Instagram on children's data
  3. Belarus: 10th weekend rally in a row against Lukashenko
  4. Warfare continues to rage in South Caucasus
  5. Turkish Cypriots elect nationalist president
  6. No 10 on Brexit: 'Trade talks are over'
  7. Finnish PM leaves EU summit to self-isolate
  8. Germany sees record number of coronavirus cases

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. France marks trauma of history teacher's murder
  2. Spain's Sanchez in storm over judicial appointments bill
  3. Violating promises and law, von der Leyen tests patience
  4. Brexit and EU budget in spotlight This WEEK
  5. A ghost town haunts the future of Cyprus
  6. EU leaders unsure how to talk to Turkey
  7. EU leaders discuss Turkey's air and sea 'provocations'
  8. EU's 2030 climate target left for December summit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us