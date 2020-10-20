Ticker
ECB's Lagarde warns of losing recovery momentum
By EUobserver
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic "risks losing momentum", due to the second wave, and a further stimulus could be added if necessary. In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, she said: "Since the rebound, we saw over the summer, the recovery has been uneven, uncertain and incomplete and now risks losing momentum," adding that ECB can do more if needed.