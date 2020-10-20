Ticker
Covid-19: Germany to spend €500m on ventilation
By EUobserver
The German government will invest €500m in improving ventilation systems of public buildings, such as offices, museums, theatres, universities or schools, in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, the BBC reported on Monday. The aim is to upgrade existing air-conditioning systems to reduce the risks associated with staying longer inside. Research studies suggest that the virus can remain in a room's air for at least eight minutes.