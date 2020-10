By EUobserver

The Czech Republic has sacked its health minister, Roman Prymula, for flouting anti-coronavirus rules by going to a restaurant with VIP friends, which had stayed open for them despite a lockdown. "We can't preach water and drink wine," Czech prime minister Andrei Babiš said. Nato and the EU recently donated ventilators to help Czech hospitals cope. Prymula previously said the virus had "escaped from a Chinese lab".