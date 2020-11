By EUobserver

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, said French president Emmanuel Macron was not isolating Muslims in light of social turmoil following the beheading of a French teacher in Paris and the stabbing deaths in Nice. "[Muslims] have to listen carefully to what Macron [has] said ... He doesn't want to isolate Muslims in the West, and he is totally right," Gargash told Die Welt.