Tuesday

3rd Nov 2020

Ticker

Covid-positive US official met EU counterparts

By

An US official who later tested positive for Covid-19 had met with his European counterparts despite showing symptoms, reports the New York Times. Peter Berkowitz, a senior department official, had held face-to-face meetings with British officials and French diplomats before flying back to the US. His two week October tour also included Budapest. "What's the cost to America's image if we infect our foreign interlocutors?", said another US official.

Exclusive

Greek Nazi MEP upset he won't get EU parliament stipend

The EU Parliament suspended MEPs' €323 daily allowance due to the Brussels pandemic. But neo-Nazi MEP Ioannis Lagos finds that unfair and wants parliament to create "a central register in a Covid-19-free place" so he can still pocket the funds.

Green Deal

Controversial EastMed pipeline not necessary, report warns

A new report warned that the gas reserves over which Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, and the EU are currently embroiled could lead to an increase of greenhouse gas emissions that could undermine the bloc's climate goals for both 2030 and 2050.

EU holds breath as US votes in feverish election

The US goes to the polls on Tuesday in a vote that could normalise transatlantic relations, or, in the worst case scenario, see the world's only democratic superpower paralysed by domestic violence.

Coronavirus

Europe is back in (partial) lockdown

The burden on healthcare systems all across the bloc, as a result of the autumn surge in coronavirus infections, is triggering new nationwide lockdowns and restrictive measures in nearly every EU member state.

