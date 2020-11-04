Wednesday

4th Nov 2020

Ticker

US officially exits Paris climate agreement

By

The US officially exited the Paris Agreement on climate change Wednesday, despite being the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, Reuters reported. However, the elections will determine the future of the US in the climate deal since president Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has promised to rejoin the accord if elected. Trump announced for the first time its intention to withdraw the US from the pact in 2017.

Trump doing well in US election nail-biter

The anti-European president Donald Trump won Florida, a historical predictor of the overall outcome, but many swing states still too close to call on Wednesday morning.

EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna

Leaders in Europe condemned the terror attack in Vienna, with Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz calling it "not a conflict between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and migrants... [but] a fight between civilisation and barbarism."

EU commission warns Hungary on 'foreign-funded' NGO law

Civil organisation say that Hungarian authorities tasked with coordinating EU funds have denied an NGO funding over noncompliance with the controversial law - which has already been struck down by the European Court of Justice.

Column

Biden's 'democracy summit' would be good for US - and EU

The EU is not a club of democracies anymore. The Hungarian and Polish governments provide real-life lessons on how to destroy democracy's institutions, and they have plenty of eager students. Any attempt to paint a different picture would be hypocritical.

Investigation

Billions of euros, millions of faulty masks, and no answers

In the EU, only Portugal, Poland, Lithuania and Slovenia published all contracts signed by public authorities. Most countries held back information on prices paid, arguing it was necessary to preserve secrecy in order not undermine negotiations.

Opinion

Uzbekistan not even close to meriting EU's trade scheme

Uzbekistan applied for the EU's highly-prized 'Generalised Scheme of Preferences' trade tool in June this year - but despite some improvements the central Asian country still falls woefully short of these requirements.

