Ticker
Norway top court to review Arctic oil-drilling licences
By EUobserver
Norway's environmental groups, including Greenpeace and Youth Norway, have argued that new licences for exploratory oil-drilling violate a constitutional right to a healthy environment, the New York Times reported on Thursday. After two lower courts previously rejected invalidating the exploration licences issued by the government, the Supreme Court has been asked to confront this apparent contradiction to the country's constitution's environmental provisions.