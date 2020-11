By EUobserver

Saudi Arabia is considering clemency for jailed female activists ahead of its hosting of the G20 summit this month, the Saudi ambassador to the UK has said, the Guardian writes. "The G20, does it offer an opportunity for clemency? Possibly," he said. One of the jailed women, Loujain al-Hathloul, has been on hunger strike in Al-Hayer high security prison since 26 October in protest at her conditions there.