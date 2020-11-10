Tuesday

10th Nov 2020

Ticker

MEPs fail to fully exclude fossil fuels from recovery fund

By

MEPs from the economic affairs and budget committees on Monday voted on the €672.5bn recovery fund - without explicitly excluding fossil fuels. The two lead committees supported a 40 percent climate and biodiversity spending target, using the EU taxonomy to track green spending. MEPs also voted to skip the full plenary vote, sending the recovery discussion straight to the trilogue negotiations stage with the European Commission and Council.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence

The European Ombudsman is launching a case into the lack of proper oversight by the European Commission when it comes to how fundamental rights of migrants and refugees are allegedly being violated by Croat border police.

Coronavirus

EU seeks new deal for '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine

After an experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by the American giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech was found to be more than 90 percent effective, the EU announced that it will sign a contract for up to 300 million doses.

Podcast

Europe on a power trip

"Strategic autonomy" has become the mantra for European Union officials. But now with Joe Biden as US president-elect, and prospects for a renewal of trans-Atlantic ties, the urgency and relevance of the concept are again up for debate.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs fail to fully exclude fossil fuels from recovery fund
  2. Borrell describes Trump as EU 'foe'
  3. Orbán threatens EU budget veto
  4. Saudi Arabia considers clemency for female activists
  5. UK criticises Belarus for diplomatic expulsions
  6. Estonia's far-right ministers in hot water over Biden claims
  7. Macron pushes for EU response on Islamist terrorism
  8. Hungary rolls out its toughest anti-virus measures yet

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence
  2. EU to target migrant integration and encrypted apps
  3. EU seeks new deal for '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine
  4. Europe on a power trip
  5. How to make Mediterranean mass tourism sustainable?
  6. Georgia's democratic struggle - what's at stake for EU?
  7. EU immediately endorses Biden, in 'unusual' move
  8. EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us