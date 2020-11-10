Ticker
MEPs fail to fully exclude fossil fuels from recovery fund
By EUobserver
MEPs from the economic affairs and budget committees on Monday voted on the €672.5bn recovery fund - without explicitly excluding fossil fuels. The two lead committees supported a 40 percent climate and biodiversity spending target, using the EU taxonomy to track green spending. MEPs also voted to skip the full plenary vote, sending the recovery discussion straight to the trilogue negotiations stage with the European Commission and Council.