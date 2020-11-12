Ticker
Hong Kong: entire opposition resigns from Legislative Council
By EUobserver
Fifteen pro-democracy lawmakers resigned from Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday in protest at four other legislators being expelled. They were the last remaining pro-democracy lawmakers, Deutsche Welle reports. Hong Kong's city executive earlier disqualified the four lawmakers for "national security" reasons. It came immediately after Beijing passed a new bill that allows the government to expel legislators without recourse to the courts.