Five followers of the Danish racist "hate-preacher", Rasmus Paludan, have been ordered to leave Belgium, state secretary for asylum and migration Sammy Mahdi announced. Together with Paludan they were planning to burn a Koran in the Brussels Sint-Jans-Molenbeek municipality. The Danish far-right politician Paludan was arrested in Paris earlier this week in order to prevent his plans for a similar Koran burning.