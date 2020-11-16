By EUobserver

US tech firms could be banned from the EU if they do not follow rules, single market commissioner Thierry Breton has told German weekly Welt am Sonntag. "Strict rules must be enforceable. For this we need the appropriate arsenal of possible measures: Impose fines, exclude companies," he said. Breton spoke after Google CEO Sundar Pichai apologised to him by phone Friday, following a leaked 60-page Google strategy-paper on anti-EU lobbying.