By EUobserver

The EU aims to boost its offshore wind-farm capacity by 250 percent by 2050, according to a leaked European Commission proposal, seen by the Euractiv news agency. "The investment needed [mostly from EU states] is estimated up to €789 billion," it said, but the initiative would create 62,000 jobs, it added. "Nearly half of global offshore wind investment in 2018 took place in China," the commission paper also noted.