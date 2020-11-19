By EUobserver

Calls for the resignation of Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen mounted on Wednesday after her agriculture minister Mogens Jensen resigned over an illegal order by the government to cull the country's farmed mink, Reuters reported. Earlier this month, Danish authorities culled more than 17 million mink from 1,100 farms across the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including a new mutated strain that could hamper vaccines' efforts worldwide.