Ticker
Russia threatens to block YouTube, Twitter, Facebook
By EUobserver
Russia could block YouTube, Facebook and Twitter for "censoring" content from Russian state media, according to draft legislation submitted to parliament Thursday, Reuters reports. The bill's explanatory note singles out those three social-media giants for having "censored" the accounts of Russian state-run news outlets including RT, RIA Novosti and Crimea 24 since April. Facebook and Twitter began labelling state-affiliated media accounts this summer, months after Alphabet's YouTube introduced similar labels.