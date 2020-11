By EUobserver

The EU pledged €1.2 billion to Afghanistan over the next four years at an international donor's conference Tuesday, but said its "future trajectory must preserve the democratic and human rights gains" of the past two decades, amid a recent spike in extremist violence. Germany pledged another €430 million. The virtual event, joined by almost 100 countries, was co-hosted by Finland and the UN out of Geneva and raised €10 billion.