By EUobserver

Eurozone finance ministers agreed, on Monday, to upgrade the currency bloc's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, enabling it to also help out failing banks, in a transformation to be ratified next year. "The [bank] backstop is a last resort. It's a further safety net at our disposal should we need it," Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the meetings of the so-called 'Eurogroup', said.