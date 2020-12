By EUobserver

Amnesty International condemned what it called Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's "execution spree" in a report Wednesday, noting that 57 people were killed in October - twice the figure for all of 2019. But for his part, French president Emmanuel Macron decried to criticise Egypt when he met Sisi in Paris Tuesday, saying: "Just as I don't accept being lectured on how to govern my country, I don't lecture others".