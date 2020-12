By EUobserver

The European Commission, along with EU agencies and the Greek government, have agreed to build and operate a new reception centre on the Greek island of Lesbos. A European Commission spokesperson said the new centre will be "fully aligned with EU standards" and completed by early September 2021. The latest centre comes after the EU hotspot known as Moria, an overcrowded and unsanitary camp in Lesbos, burned to the ground.