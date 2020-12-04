By EUobserver

Some press-freedom advocates have voiced "reasonable optimism" that EU justice commissioner Vera Jourová would one day deliver a new law to curb malicious litigation by the rich and powerful against independent media in Europe, after Jourová red-flagged the threat in a democracy "action plan" Thursday. "We know there are discussions on a possible legislative proposal," Linda Ravo, from Berlin-based NGO the Civil Liberties Union for Europe, told EUobserver.