Ticker
EU says Venezuela elections were invalid
By EUobserver
Sunday's parliamentary elections in Venezuela, which cemented president Nicolás Maduro's grip on power, "failed to comply with the minimum international standards for a credible process," the EU said in a statement on Monday. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó had led a boycott of the vote. The EU urged Maduro to hold "credible" elections instead. It also urged Maduro and Guaidó to create a "Venezuelan-led transition process", amid ever-worsening humanitarian conditions.