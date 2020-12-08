Tuesday

8th Dec 2020

Ticker

French teacher's killer buried by admirers in Chechnya

By

Hundreds of people recently attended the funeral, in a Chechen village, of Abdullakh Anzorov, the man who murdered French teacher Samuel Paty, according to videos uploaded to Islamist websites, The Guardian reports. Anzorov's hero-like treatment comes after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov harangued French president Emmanuel Macron for defending the right to show cartoons of Mohammed. Western leaders who antagonised Muslims were "forcing people to commit crimes", Kadyrov has said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Warsaw and Budapest seek EU funds despite national veto

A senior EU diplomat said Poland and Hungary should lift their veto or give a signal they are willing to do by Tuesday - otherwise there will be alternative plans for a recovery fund with the other 25 member states.

News in Brief

  1. Johnson heads to Brussels in last bid for Brexit deal
  2. French teacher's killer buried by admirers in Chechnya
  3. Davos flees Covid from Switzerland to Singapore
  4. Barnier warns Brexit talks will end on Wednesday
  5. Report reveals Hamburg's leaking gas pipes
  6. Macron defends arms sales to Egypt despite rights abuse
  7. EU says Venezuela elections were invalid
  8. Scientists urge EU to dump energy treaty

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  4. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  6. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets

Latest News

  1. EU adopts 'Magnitsky Act' against human rights abusers
  2. UK access to EU police database hangs in balance
  3. EU makes case for Turkey sanctions
  4. EU's richest 10% responsible for over quarter of emissions
  5. Warsaw and Budapest seek EU funds despite national veto
  6. Brexit and rule of law: EU in summit driving seat on both
  7. Women benefit in the digitalised labour market
  8. Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us