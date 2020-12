By EUobserver

German women earned, on average, 19 percent less than men in 2019, according to the Federal Statistics Office. The figure inched down from 20 percent the year before, but was still worse than the EU average of 15 percent. Women also earned 6 percent less than men in Germany in jobs with the same hours and qualifications as men. Estonia had the biggest EU unadjusted pay gap on 22 percent.