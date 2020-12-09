Wednesday

France asks Turkey to clarify positions toward EU

By

France's foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday that a new, positive relationship with the EU could only happen if Ankara clarified its position on several subjects, Reuters reports. "On the eve of the European Council ... the minister recalled the French and European requirements for clarifications, which are a necessary condition for the resumption of a constructive relationship," French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said.

Orbán says rule-of-law deal 'centimetres' away

One possibility for a compromise could be a declaration, attached to the rule-of-law conditionality, on how it will be used - that alleviates the concerns of Hungary and Poland.

NGO rebuts Athens' charge of aiding people smugglers

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi presented video testimonies of migrants citing Norwegian NGO Aegean Boat Report as useful in their efforts to get to Greece. Mitarachi said such NGOs contribute to "illegal migratory flows". Aegean Boat Report disputes the account.

Entrenched in the state villa

Vaclav Havel's 2007 play, Leaving, is about chancellor Rieger, his coterie and their refusal to accept the transfer of power. And now there is Donald Trump, barricaded in the White House. Does farce come first, followed by tragedy?

The UNRWA has run out of money

The UN Agency for Palestine refugees has run out of money. For millions of Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, Covid-19 is two pandemics in one: a health crisis and a pandemic of abject poverty.

  2. Italian MEPs defect to Green group in EU assembly
  3. EU aid money favours 'charismatic' animals
  4. Gender pay gap shrinking slowly in Germany
  5. 'Major shortcomings' in new EU lobby register, says NGO
  6. Dutch Covid-19 report: Closing bars had no effect
  7. Hibernating snakes halt Tesla's German factory
  8. No Brexit breakthrough ahead of face-to-face meeting

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  4. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  6. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets

