Ticker
France asks Turkey to clarify positions toward EU
By EUobserver
France's foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday that a new, positive relationship with the EU could only happen if Ankara clarified its position on several subjects, Reuters reports. "On the eve of the European Council ... the minister recalled the French and European requirements for clarifications, which are a necessary condition for the resumption of a constructive relationship," French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said.