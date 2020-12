By EUobserver

Belgium counted 600,397 coronavirus infections since the crisis started, the public health institute Sciensano announced, Le Soir reports. Today, 2,939 people are hospitalised, of whom 657 are in intensive care. The number of hospitalised people with Covid-19 had not fallen below 3,000 since October 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,692 people have died of the virus in Belgium.