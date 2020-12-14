Ticker
Switzerland blacklists Lukashenko as Belarus protests go on
By EUobserver
Switzerland has joined EU sanctions on the Belarus regime by announcing asset-freezes and visa-bans on president Alexander Lukashenko and 16 others Saturday. "Switzerland is deeply concerned by the ongoing tensions and is calling for dialogue between the Belarus government and civil society," the Swiss government said. Some 300 people were detained in Minsk on Sunday after the 19th weekend in a row of protests against rigged elections in August.