MEPs voted, on Tuesday, by a huge majority of 536 votes against 156, to reject Marek Opioła, a Polish MP from the ruling, right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, to fill Poland's seat at the EU Court of Auditors, a financial watchdog in Luxembourg. The secret ballot, following Opioła's hearing, did not give reasons, but came amid toxic EU-PiS relations over abuse of rule of law and homophobic politics.