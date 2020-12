By EUobserver

The EU's border agency Frontex says 8,150 irregular migrants reached the Canary Islands in November compared to 517 a year ago. "This is the highest monthly total for this route since Frontex began to collect the data in 2009," said Frontex, in a press statement. It noted almost 19,600 irregular migrants were detected reaching the Canary Islands in the first 11 months of this year.