Ticker
Belgian blunder reveals EU vaccine prices
By EUobserver
Belgian budget state secretary Eva De Bleeker tweeted EU-negotiated prices for corona-vaccines on Thursday, which were meant to be a commercial secret. The tweet was deleted and called a "a mistake on the part of the communications team". But Belgian media, such as HLN, re-published the figures: Oxford/AstraZeneca: €1.78. Johnson & Johnson, $8.50. Sanofi/GSK: €7.56. BioNTech/Pfizer: €12. CureVac: €10 and Moderna: $18. Meanwhile, Belgium was spending €279m on vaccines.