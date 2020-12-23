Ticker
France bans use of drones to police protests in Paris
By EUobserver
France's top administrative court, the Council of State, ruled on Tuesday that there was "serious doubt over the legality" of police drones surveillance of demonstrations urging Paris police to halt the practice "without delay", the BBC reported. The ruling comes amid parliamentary discussions over a controversial security bill that includes police use of drones. Privacy groups argue that the use of drones to police protests violates freedom of expression.